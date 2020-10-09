Weather Aware Saturday: Delta makes landfall this evening and Saturday becomes active!

Weather

For the rest of tonight there is a weak wave indirectly related to Delta, which will keep these isolated pop-up light showers to moderate showers unfortunately throughout the evening, lifting south to north. Some could be heavy at times (with a thunderstorm) so this may be a bit disruptive for some homecoming functions across the two state area. In the overnight, it will be very humid and warm, with lows near 70° and with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Saturday becomes quite interesting because Delta is over land. At this point, the circumference of the storm is wider than Laura and Sally. The outer bands will have enough energy because of the warming in the morning, which could create isolated rotating convective showers and YES the potential of a few towering storms well ahead of the strong outer band.

3PM/2CT- Early Sunday Overnight (Subject to change): We need to be hyper Weather Aware across East Central Alabama starting at 2o’clock central time three eastern, which may continue all the way through our West Central Georgia Counties through the remainder of Saturday evening.

Sunday through next week: We expect any disruptive energy at this point to have been lifted out of the region but there will be some scattered showers early Sunday before we clear-out next week, and a cool Canadian front will sweep the region clear of all this warm humid tropical air.  

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 82° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 86° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Thursday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

