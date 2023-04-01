Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We are Weather Aware as a line of storms begin to move through the News 3 viewing area this morning. These are part of the same system that brought several intense tornadoes to the Midwest. These showers and storms will linger into the early afternoon, until skies begin to clear. Temperatures will reach into the lower 80s.

Tomorrow, enjoy the break from the rain. Only a few passing clouds in store throughout the day tomorrow as temperatures cool off into the mid 70s.

Our next chance of rain will come Monday morning. Showers and storms may impact your morning commute, especially in our east Alabama counties, and will linger throughout the early afternoon hours.

Later this week, our First Alert Forecast will fall into an unsettled pattern. Beginning late Wednesday, there will be a chance for rain every day heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will quickly warm back into the mid-80s by Tuesday and into the upper 80s by Wednesday. However, thanks to continued cloud cover, our temperatures will cool back down into the 70s by Friday.