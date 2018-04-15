WEATHER AWARE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in early Sunday

WEATHER AWARE: We are tracking a line of strong storms and showers to our west. While the greatest threat for severe weather remains in south/central Alabama and the Florida panhandle, there is some chance for strong storms here.

TIMING & THREATS: Rain moves in after midnight. Some storms will contain heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind as they pass through as early as 1 a.m. est in eastern Alabama. Arrival of storms in Columbus is closer to 2:00 to 3:00 a.m. est. Rain lessens some by sunrise, but will pick up in intensity to our east (closer to Buena Vista, Americus and Macon) around 7:00 a.m. A second round of more moderate rain with some thunderstorms develop after that…closer to 9 a.m. est.

Temperatures drop quickly after the line moves through. By noon, we will be in the upper 50s and breezy. Cooler air will then settle in throughout the afternoon Sunday with rain out of our area by or before 1 p.m. est. The rest of the day will be chilly, breezy and cloudy.

WORK WEEK FORECAST: Sunshine returns Monday with cooler temperatures to start the work week. Monday morning starts in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s and breezy. Sunny skies stick around through Wednesday as high pressure builds in – allowing temperatures to rebound to the upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s mid-week.

The next shot for rain won’t be until this coming weekend on Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms likely after midnight. Low: 62

SUNDAY: Rain through the morning then cloudy, breezy & chilly. High: 65

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Low: 42 High: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. Low: 43 High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53 High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Low: 60 High: 77

FRIDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Low: 50 High: 76

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 52 High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Low: 57 High: 75