COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, small hail, and localized flash flooding. Beginning Tuesday morning, the highest threat for severe weather will be across southwest Alabama. Our eastern Alabama counties are now in the enhanced threat area, with the rest of the News 3 viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather starting tomorrow afternoon.

A few showers may pass through ahead of the system Tuesday morning and clouds will build up throughout the day. By noon, this system will start to produce strong and even severe storms in west Alabama. This line of storms will move into our eastern Alabama counties by 4pm eastern, 3pm central. Ahead of this line of storms, there is the possibility of discrete supercell development which are capable of producing tornadoes. The first line of storms will move out of our viewing area by 10PM, but a showers/storms will follow the line.

A secondary front will quickly follow the first system and begin to move through our eastern Alabama counties by 3AM Wednesday. These storms will exits our area by noon on Wednesday. This second system will bring gusty conditions and heavy rain, but the potential for tornadoes is lower.

Once this system moves through, we will see temperatures cool down almost ten degrees into the lower 60s Thursday afternoon and even the mid-50s Friday afternoon. Morning lows will drop into the 30s by Friday and linger there again Saturday morning.