Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another chilly morning this Thursday! Many areas dropped back into the upper 20s before warming into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds have moved back in ahead of tomorrow’s storm system.

We are WEATHER AWARE for Friday and Saturday as showers start to move in early tomorrow morning. Storms will start to move in from our southwest by Friday afternoon, and these storms will be the once to watch for severe potential.

After a brief break overnight Friday, storm chances ramp back up with a secondary wave of severe weather. Saturday afternoon remains our best chance for severe weather at the moment. Storms will last throughout the day and into the early hours of Sunday, before tapering off Sunday afternoon. Primary threats right now include damaging winds, and localized flooding, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind this system, dried conditions will remain for the start of next week. Temperatures will cool back off into the upper 50s by Wednesday.