COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking strong storms this Tuesday morning which could become severe. Storms are already moving through but are currently below severe limits. However, as the cold front lifts to the north, we will be watching the threat for severe weather increase here in the News 3 area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good majority of our southern counties in a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) risk for severe storms. Areas included in the risk are: Louisville, Eufaula, Lumpkin, Buena Vista, Ellaville, Georgetown, Troutman, Weston, Preston, Plains, Americus, Fort Gaines, Cuthbert, and Shellman.

This area will see the highest risk for damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and potentially an isolated tornado.

Areas to the north are under a level 2 out of 5 (slight) for areas of Columbus, Hurtsboro, Hamilton, Talbotton and Butler. This area could see wind gusts reach 60 mph as the squall line moves through.

Storms will clear the viewing area by midday, but windy conditions will linger through the evening with gusts up to 30mph this evening.

Looking ahead to Friday, we are watching another storm system that brings another potential for severe weather to end the week.