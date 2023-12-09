Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking passing showers and storms early this Saturday morning. Showers and storms will continue to pop up this afternoon ahead of tomorrow morning’s cold front. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEATHER AWARE: Watching storms firing up along the cold front to our west. This line of storms is set to move in early tomorrow morning. Primary threats right now remain damaging winds, heavy rain, and a brief tornado. Sunday highs will be in the morning as temperatures sit in the 60s, once the cold front comes through, readings will drop into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Behind this system, readings drop almost 30 degrees by Monday morning. Some of us will wake up below freezing for the start of the school week. For the first half of the week, expect drier and cooler readings. Rain chances come back into the forecast at the end of the week.