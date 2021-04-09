 

Weather Aware: Strong to severe storms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday

Weather

The unsettled pattern continues today with another chance for strong to possibly severe storms. 

Weather Aware this late this morning through the afternoon for scattered strong to perhaps severe storms, main threat today will be heavy rain and damaging winds.

The storm threat will continue on Saturday as we are weather aware again, this time it will be for the passage of a cold front. A few isolated storms are possible out ahead of the front but the main line of storms will move in during the late morning into the early afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but again a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. By the late afternoon we should be calming down with decreasing clouds. 

Sunday will not be completely dry as a few isolated showers will be possible but not severe, we’ll see a warmer and calmer forecast for the beginning of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 73° 62°

Saturday

69° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 69° 58°

Sunday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 51°

Monday

82° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 82° 56°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 79° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 77° 61°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 74° 57°

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
67°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
70°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
71°

72°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
70°

71°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
71°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
73°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
72°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

68°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

65°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
65°

64°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
64°

63°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
63°

64°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
64°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
63°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
63°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
63°

