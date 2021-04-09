Weather Aware: Strong to severe storms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday

The unsettled pattern continues today with another chance for strong to possibly severe storms.

Weather Aware this late this morning through the afternoon for scattered strong to perhaps severe storms, main threat today will be heavy rain and damaging winds.

The storm threat will continue on Saturday as we are weather aware again, this time it will be for the passage of a cold front. A few isolated storms are possible out ahead of the front but the main line of storms will move in during the late morning into the early afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but again a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. By the late afternoon we should be calming down with decreasing clouds.

Sunday will not be completely dry as a few isolated showers will be possible but not severe, we’ll see a warmer and calmer forecast for the beginning of next week.