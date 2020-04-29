WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible from 2 PM – 8 PM, damaging winds and hail the primary threats.

Storms will form along a cold front today and will have the potential to produce hail and damaging winds, while the tornado threat is low it is not zero so a brief spin-up tornado can not be ruled out. The best time for storms will be from 2 PM through 8 PM, a few showers and rumbles of thunder may linger beyond that but the overall severe component will have diminished

On top of the threat for severe weather we’ll also have to deal with gusty winds. Winds today ahead of the front will gust up to 25 mph with a few locations nearing 30 mph. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

Decreasing clouds on Thursday and a little cooler behind the front will with high temperatures in low 70s, winds will continue to be an issue with gust up to 25 mph.

Less wind, more sun and warmer on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70, by the weekend we will be in the upper 80s nearing 90 degrees for some.