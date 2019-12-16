WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible from Midnight until 10 AM Tuesday

Strong to severe storms will be possible after 11 PM tonight and into Tuesday morning along a cold front. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but I can’t rule out hail, isolated tornadoes and a few areas of localized flooding.

This morning: A few areas of patchy fog and drizzle will be possible otherwise mostly cloudy and a little on the cool side with temperatures in the 50s.

This afternoon & Evening: Mostly cloudy and warming fast, most areas will see high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. I can’t rule out a few peeks of sun through the clouds but for the most part it looks as if clouds will hold strong.

Tonight – Tuesday AM: Storms will be possible after 11 PM as a line of strong to potentially severe storms move in from Alabama. Heavy rain, damaging winds will be the primary threats but again I can’t not rule out an isolated tornado or even hail with these storms, especially if they become more discrete. This line of storms will stick with us through the morning commute.

Tuesday Afternoon: Any showers and storms will come to an end and clouds will slowly break apart, look for temperatures to also fall behind the front.