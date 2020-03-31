WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible late this morning into the afternoon

WEATHER AWARE for the potential for strong to severe storms late this morning lasting into the afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

The morning will stay dry with cloudy skies, a stationary front that is positioned to our south will begin to lift north as a warm front during the morning. Air ahead of the stationary front is extremely dry with dew points in the 40s, how far north the warm front gets and how high our dew points go will be crucial severe weather development later this morning and afternoon.

Storms will move quickly and will enter the area around 12 PM eastern and exit by 3 PM eastern, it looks be relatively calm across the area.

A few showers may linger into the evening and overnight into Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures for Wednesday afternoon.