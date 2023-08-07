Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The atmosphere is becoming quite unstable, and convective showers and storms are building rapidly ahead of the strong storm system towards our north. When these storms converge or intersect ahead, we will see areas of severe storms and sometimes a long line of damaging wind. Stay with The First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.



WEATHER AWARE: Tracking strong to severe storms later this afternoon. An enhanced risk has been added to parts of Troup and Meriwether counties, while the rest of the News 3 area is under a slight risk. These storms will begin to move in by 4 PM and will last through the evening hours.