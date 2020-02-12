WEATHER AWARE: Thursday morning for heavy rain & wind, a few may become severe

We came close to a record on this Tuesday of 80° and missed it by 1°…The same set-up as yesterday with fast moving weak disturbances, with impulses bringing gusty winds just under severe weather criteria. These are called significant storms, with brief heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts to 40mph.

A stronger low will move across the southern branch of the jet stream and pull cooler air across the southern Plains and will force this warm air mass out of the region.

WEATHER AWARE (Thursday Morning): Severe storms late in the day across central Alabama Wednesday and eventually moving into our region well after midnight and into the morning commute on Thursday morning, before we clear for the weekend. Cooler and breezy conditions for Valentine’s Day.