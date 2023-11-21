Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking our first wave of showers and storms early this morning, bringing light to moderate rain to a majority of the News 3 area. Rain coverage will start to pick up over the next few hours. Heading toward midday, some areas may see a break from the rain ahead of the next chance for severe weather this afternoon. This threat moves in with the cool front moving in to our Alabama counties around 2PM this afternoon. Our southeast GA counties will clear by 10PM ET tonight.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) has now been extended to include parts of the News 3 viewing area. This includes Lee, Muscogee, Marion counties and southwestward. Our primary threats still remain isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts up to 60mph within the storms; however; non-thunderstorm winds can still get up to 40mph along the front.

Conditions will clear back up in time for the holidays. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Thursday and cooler readings that morning. Lows will drop almost 20 degrees into the low 40s.

The rest of the week remains pleasant with passing clouds and a slight chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures will remain consistent with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s.