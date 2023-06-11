Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- As a warm front continues to lift to the north, morning showers will linger as we head further into the day. Isolated storms will begin to pop up later this afternoon, and some of these storms may become strong.

WEATHER AWARE SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY MORNING: As a front moves in from the plains, we will see scattered storms beginning tonight. Our primary threats remain large hail and damaging wind gusts along this line of storms. These storms will weaken as they move south and eventually fizzle out Monday morning.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled with a chance for storms everyday. By Tuesday or Wednesday, flash flooding may become a threat.

Temperatures will cool slightly back into the mid 80s by mid week, however, readings will quickly warm back into the lower 90d by Friday.