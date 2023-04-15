Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a clear start this morning, clouds will begin to build later this afternoon. Readings will warm into the 70s by noon, and into the lower 80s by this evening.

We are WEATHER AWARE starting tonight, as a line of storms moves through the southeast. While the greatest threat remains to our west, the News 3 area is still under a marginal risk for severe weather until Sunday morning. The greatest threat remains strong gusty winds, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind this system, more pleasant conditions at the start of this week. Monday readings will be near seasonal with highs in the mid-70s. By Tuesday, expect above average highs, as temperatures warm into the 80s.

Our next chance for rain will move in late this week. Showers and storms will be possible into next weekend.