SUMTER, CRISP COUNTIES— One tornado has touched down in the southeastern portion of Sumter County along Styles Robinson Road area.

The tornado was seen on video moving towards Cordele.

Our First Alert Weather Break-in for Sumter and Crisp Counties can be found below.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency today following damage caused by the severe storm system and tornadoes yesterday, April 5. The state of emergency is set to expire on Friday, April 15 at 11:59 p.m. unless renewed by Gov. Kemp.

