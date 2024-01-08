COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The same primary wind threat continues into the strong pressure gradient winds, which will increase wind speeds into the mid-40s or higher ahead of the physical squall line.

All the wind energy is caused by the blizzard coming across the Southern Plains and eventually, the mid-west of the U.S.

Locals can expect weakened trees to topple over and cause multiple power outages. Schools closing will keep traffic low as hazards and debris block roadways.

The torrential rainfall, a secondary threat, will cause street flooding and potentially even more localized flooding for small creeks and flood-prone areas. Flood-prone areas are in the typical poor drainage zone, causing standing water, which can reach significant depths.

The lack of instability may temper the third threat, tornado frequency, but counties southwest and southeast of Columbus will have moisture feeding higher up in the atmosphere, which could produce a third threat, a tornado or two across the WRBL view area.