Weather Aware: Tracking 3 severe weather periods through Wednesday

Here we go: Buckle-up in the First Alert Forecast, we are tracking an unsettled pattern.

WEATHER AWARE #1 -Tuesday 3am-7am: This strong system brings severe weather across the plains and will send two waves expected to weaken across our Alabama Counties. We are under a Marginal Risk for Chambers in the overnight… The good news is that this will bring mainly rain and breezy conditions and the line will weaken when it drops farther south and east.

WEATHER AWARE #2 -Tuesday Night 6pm-10pm: This wave will be a bit stronger for our counties south and east of Columbus mainly, otherwise there will be a few showers and storms hit and miss all over the region.

WEATHER AWARE #3 -Wednesday Midnight-3pm: This will be the longest duration as two systems converge before lifting out of the southeast region. There will be lulls between multiple waves, but when waves come through the region expect the following for all:

-Torrential Rainfall

-Damaging Wind

-Isolated tornadoes