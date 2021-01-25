 

Weather Aware: Tracking 3 severe weather periods through Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here we go: Buckle-up in the First Alert Forecast, we are tracking an unsettled pattern.

WEATHER AWARE #1 -Tuesday 3am-7am: This strong system brings severe weather across the plains and will send two waves expected to weaken across our Alabama Counties. We are under a Marginal Risk for Chambers in the overnight… The good news is that this will bring mainly rain and breezy conditions and the line will weaken when it drops farther south and east.

WEATHER AWARE #2 -Tuesday Night 6pm-10pm: This wave will be a bit stronger for our counties south and east of Columbus mainly, otherwise there will be a few showers and storms hit and miss all over the region.

WEATHER AWARE #3 -Wednesday Midnight-3pm: This will be the longest duration as two systems converge before lifting out of the southeast region. There will be lulls between multiple waves, but when waves come through the region expect the following for all:

-Torrential Rainfall

-Damaging Wind

-Isolated tornadoes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 66°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 73° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 35°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 96% 66° 35°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

59° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 59° 34°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 49°

Sunday

67° / 48°
Showers
Showers 48% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
67°

67°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

4 PM
Showers
43%
72°

73°

5 PM
Showers
41%
73°

72°

6 PM
Showers
40%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories