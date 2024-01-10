Columbus, GA (WRBL)- This afternoon still breezy following the passage of yesterday’s storm system. Temperatures today warmed into the low to mid 50s, following a chilly morning.

Tomorrow will be yet another pleasant day after a cold start. Readings will drop into the low to mid 30s again Friday morning, but afternoon highs will trend warmer in the lower 60s.

WEATHER AWARE: These warmer temperatures are a sign of unsettled weather moving in Friday. We are WEATHER AWARE once again for Friday. There is already a level 3/5 risk for the entire News 3 viewing area.

The time frame, as of now, is from 12PM-8PM. Ahead of the main line of storms, we will be watching for any cells that can get ahead of the main line. These storms are set to clear by 8PM Friday night.

While Tuesday morning’s storms system was driven by strong winds and heavy rain, flooding will not be as much of an issue with Friday’s system. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes remain the primary threats.

Monday we are tracking another system moving through the southeast that has the potential to bring a few snow flurries to portions of Georgia and Alabama.