Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Live Radar and the latest analysis will lift these showers and a few storms across the track at this given time, however, these are not severe. The previous post for storms needs to be watched here locally before midnight and early overnight.

Locally we will see a line of showers and storms on the back side of this low-pressure system but not severe. The severe threat for the first wave is out of our region and in Florida and southeast Georgia.

The second wave is coming out of Mississippi and we will watch through the late evening along this track for the set-up for a few severe storms.

WEATHER AWARE Sunday Morning (Second Wave): 1 AM- 4 AM after this the low-pressure system will be nearly overhead with gusty conditions and rain out by 8 AM Sunday morning. It will become sunny with gusty northwest winds by late morning.

For the rest of our Sunday and into Monday afternoon, expect gusty winds up to 30 mph behind this system. Winds will begin to calm as we head further into the week.

Our next chance of rain begins Friday. Another pressure system will bring isolated showers and storms beginning Friday morning, and these showers will last into Saturday afternoon.