A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the middle 60s, overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer as we dip into the upper 50s. Readings tomorrow will warm into the mid-70s ahead of tomorrow’s storms system.

WEATHER AWARE THURSDAY:

Tracking a strong cold front that will sweep across the News 3 viewing area Thursday afternoon and evening. We’ll likely start the day with clouds with a few showers developing around midday, Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the evening.

A line of storms will begin to move in after 3 PM and will quickly exit by 10PM. A slight risk of severe weather for the entire area for Thursday afternoon/evening as any shower/storm may become strong/severe especially storms that stay isolated. Within the line of storms damaging winds upwards of 40 mph will be the primary threat but a brief tornado can not be ruled out.

Once this system moves out, a cold front will drop our temperatures into the low 30s Saturday morning and again on Sunday, with afternoon highs only warming into the 50s.

Another chance of rain will come next week with another low-pressure system bringing showers late Monday night. These showers will last throughout the night and into Tuesday. This system should move out by Tuesday evening.