WEATHER AWARE: Tropical system to bring heavy rainfall and threat for tornadoes this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For this weekend, we are Weather Aware, and we will be tracking the Potential Tropical Cyclone Three coming into the area. We will see heavy rainfall, gusty to damaging wind gusts, and possible tornadic activity once the system comes through the area.

Flooding will be our highest threat from this system as we project rainfall totals anywhere between 3-5″ from this system. A Flood Watch has been posted for much of the News 3 viewing area until Sunday for flooding issues with this system.

Our next threat will be isolated tornadoes within some of the outer rain bands as they move through. The greatest threat will be for areas south of the US 80 corridor into south Alabama and into areas of South Georgia. The area is currently under a marginal risk (1/5) from the Storm Prediction Center for severe storms. While this is a low end threat, don’t let your guard down come Saturday afternoon.

Much of the system will be pushing through the area on Saturday and some lingering showers and storms continuing into Sunday from the tropical disturbance. We could still see scattered showers and storms as we move in Sunday afternoon.

As we progress into next week, Monday and Tuesday will continue to be mostly cloudy, and we could see the chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon. Temperatures throughout this weekend and into next week will be in the low to mid 80s.