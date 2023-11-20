Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We are WEATHER AWARE TUESDAY as we track a strong storm system that is already bringing severe weather to our west. The first severe weather risk will move in as early as 4AM tomorrow morning, ahead of the main line of storms. This first wave will be out by late morning, with the front moving in by 12PM. This second wave will likely move out of our southeast counties by 9PM Tuesday night.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) has now been extended to include parts of the News 3 viewing area. This includes Lee, Muscogee, Marion counties and southwestward. Our primary threats still remain isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts up to 60mph within the storms; however; non-thunderstorm winds can still get up to 40mph along the front.

Conditions will clear back up in time for the holidays. Expect just a few passing clouds throughout the day on Thursday and cooler readings that morning. Lows will drop almost 20 degrees into the low 40s.

The rest of the week remains pleasant with passing clouds and a slight chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures will remain consistent with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s.