Weather aware: Watch live throughout the day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The severe weather set-up is now through 8pm.

The rain will continue ahead of the front shortly after midnight.

We are Nowcasting at this time so, we are not relying on any model data.

Dew points are at 66 degrees with 76 air temperature.

Energy is here…We are also looking at a weak jet max setting up ahead ahead of the squall.

Independent or discreet cells are firing up south and west and I’m tracking these at 51mph ahead the squall line.

The squall line will force these cells. Northeast and will absorb the line.

