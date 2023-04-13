COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A low in the Gulf of Mexico will bring in waves of rain and storms this morning into the afternoon, rain and storms in the morning will likely be below severe limits but a few may become a strong with gusty winds.

Day time heating combined with a few sunny breaks will allow storms to become strong/severe, we have a slight risk or level 2 out of 5. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, small hail, and a tornado or two. The best time for a storm to become strong to severe will be after midday into the early evening.

Rain and storms will begin to wrap up early Friday morning, a few isolated showers will remain as clouds decrease during the afternoon.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing back a few isolated showers and storms and just a slight cool down. However, temperatures a quickly back into the 80s by next Tuesday as the extended forecast remains warm, sunny and quiet.