Weather Aware Wednesday: 2pm-7:30pm for damaging wind & hail

Weather Aware: Wednesday 1PM-7PM

Primary Hazard: Strong to severe thunderstorms with Damaging wind 💨 from a cold front moving through the region. Along the line heavy rainfall and embedded storms, with a few bowing out. Tornadoes and local flooding will not be the primary concern but you can never rule out the possibility.

Short Term Forecast: Readings today will climb into the lower 80s. Tomorrow, we’ll top off Into the upper 70s before the line moves into the region.

Thursday cooler upper 60s to near 70. Friday seasonal and sunny ☀️ conditions about 78 and lower 80s for the weekend.

Moving into May: Our intense severe weather pattern winds down but we still will see the set-up for unsettled weather from a weak front stalling out Monday an Tuesday. This will need to be watched for any weak disturbances advancing along the line, triggering a few strong storms. Then this will all get scoured out by a stronger front on May 6th, with a severe set-up.

By mid May we will transition into a more sluggish pattern. This is when the typical Bermuda High sets up across the region and either blocks storm systems or weakens them. Then we start our drought season…