WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday PM we transition from humid to dry

A few storms late tonight can still produce some strong gusty winds over our northern counties.

The forecast will remain hot and humid ahead of the dry (cool) front on Wednesday afternoon. The timing will be after 2pm with storms building west to east across east central Alabama, just ahead of the dry front, with considerable humid air adding the right fuel (Heat Index up to 109°-113° and higher farther south) for these storms as they elevate. The primary hazard will be severe storms reaching good heights in the atmosphere, surface heating will be a good contributor, and with the lack of wind shear these storms can still produce damaging wind and brief torrential rain.

The benefit behind all of this energy will be the lack there of energy Thursday through the weekend, with much drier conditions and a sigh of relief for outdoor conditions. Watching a weak shortwave MCS late Sunday, so keeping a watchful eye out for this system.