WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday-Thursday prolonged heavy rainfall and a threat for severe storms

There will be scattered showers leading up to the first round of heavy rainfall and the potential for strong storms and then prolonged rainfall.

Timing of event (Round #1 – Rainfall): 5:30/4:30CT PM Wednesday through Midnight Thursday…

This may contain a few isolated strong storms.

*Understand between these rounds occasional showers and thunderstorms are a possibility.

Round #2: Need to watch Thursday late morning and ALL Afternoon…for the possibility of isolated discreet storms (Severe) flooding rain…The evening this should taper off…

Main threats will be the prolonged rainfall, local street, and creek flooding… damaging wind with thunderstorms and an isolated risk for tornadoes.