Weather forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – SUNDAY: After morning lows in the mid 50’s, well see the clouds clear out and sunshine return with afternoon highs in the mid 70’s across the region.

MONDAY: Monday will be absolutely beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80’s. Morning lows will down in the mid 50’s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid to upper 50’s, and start to see a few clouds return. We’ll still see some sunshine and that will help temps get into the mid 80’s by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Thanks to the clouds, we’ll start things out a little warmer with morning lows only getting down into the low 60’s, before we warm back up into the mid 80’s, with still some sunshine in the forecast.

THURSDAY: After starting out in the low 60’s once again, we’ll warm back up into the mid 80’s, but the clouds will be on the increase. In fact, we can’t rule out a light shower late Thursday.

FRIDAY: Friday looks to be rather wet with a few storms possible. Good news is, this doesn’t have a severe weather look, so just expect some rain and maybe some rumbles of thunder. Highs will only get into the mid 70’s thanks to the clouds and rain.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks much better as the front clears out overnight Friday into Saturday, making way for a really nice Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and enjoy the rest of your weekend!