This week’s weather question is, what are the dog days of summer?

The dog days of summer are typically referred to as the hot and sultry days of summer where the heat seems to just drag on and on. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, July 3rd through August 11th is considered the period most commonly known as the dog days.

This period historically follows the rising of the star system Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth and is part of the “Greater Dog” constellation. The star Sirius rises July 23rd, so the 20 days before and 20 days after are usually considered the dog days since ancient Romans believed the star system aided in the incoming solar radiation levels.

However, we all know that isn’t the case. The hot and oppressive summer days are all caused by the Earth’s 23.5 degree tilt which gives us our seasons throughout the year and as we rotate in orbit around the sun. In the northern hemisphere, the Earth is tilted towards the sun hence why it is our warmest season.

