What is albedo and how it impacts your summer clothing choice?

This weeks weather question we talk about albedo and how it impacts your summer clothing choice.

Defined by the National Weather Service glossary, Albedo is the fraction of radiation striking a surface that is reflected by that surface.

So for instance, a white surface which has a high albedo will reflected 80% of incoming solar radiation while trapping 20%.

On the contrary, a black surface which has a low albedo will reflect only 10% of incoming solar radiation and the surface keeps 90% of the radiation.

From this during the summer, you are always advised to wear light loose fitting clothing, because it will have a higher albedo and will reflect more energy.

