This week’s weather question we are breaking down what is an outflow boundary and explain how they form.
The American Meteorological Society defines an outflow boundary as a surface boundary formed by the horizontal spreading of thunderstorm-cooled air.
Generally outflow boundaries are also called gust fronts because they’re associated with a change in wind speed and wind direction along with a drop in temperature.
One can say, an outflow boundary is a ‘mini’ cold front and sometimes can cause more storms to pop up along that boundary.
