This week’s weather question we are breaking down what is an outflow boundary and explain how they form.

The American Meteorological Society defines an outflow boundary as a surface boundary formed by the horizontal spreading of thunderstorm-cooled air.

Meteorology 101: It’ll be interesting to watch multiple outflow boundaries (boundaries of rain cooled air descended from previous storms, detected by radar) once they collide. Nowhere for this air to go but up – helping develop more showers or thunderstorms. #lawx pic.twitter.com/3mhuLZb1e2 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 21, 2019

Generally outflow boundaries are also called gust fronts because they’re associated with a change in wind speed and wind direction along with a drop in temperature.

the mother of all outflow boundaries pic.twitter.com/5PBTteBFjo — William Churchill (@kudrios) July 25, 2019

One can say, an outflow boundary is a ‘mini’ cold front and sometimes can cause more storms to pop up along that boundary.

