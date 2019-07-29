What is an outflow boundary?

This week’s weather question we are breaking down what is an outflow boundary and explain how they form.

The American Meteorological Society defines an outflow boundary as a surface boundary formed by the horizontal spreading of thunderstorm-cooled air.

Generally outflow boundaries are also called gust fronts because they’re associated with a change in wind speed and wind direction along with a drop in temperature.

One can say, an outflow boundary is a ‘mini’ cold front and sometimes can cause more storms to pop up along that boundary.

