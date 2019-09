This week’s weather question is what is the autumnal equinox?

The autumnal equinox is the term meteorologists assign the start of fall/autumn.

The autumnal equinox is signified with the sun being directly located over the equator and impacted with the sun rays directly. This phenomenon also represents equal parts of day and night, hence the term equinox for equal.

For us, fall will officially begin Monday at 3:50 a.m. Eastern.