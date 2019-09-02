This week’s weather question is, what is the ‘wedge’?

The wedge is the common name of the weather phenomenon called Cold Air Damming and sometimes referred to as the backdoor cold front.

Cold Air Damming is a weather phenomenon where low-level cold air masses are trapped topographically, in our case by the Appalachian Mountains. Cold air becomes entrenched on the east side of the mountain and slowly filters down across Upstate South Carolina and the Piedmont region of Georgia. When this usually occurs we experience cooler temperatures, sometimes freezing precipitation (over northeast Georgia) and extensive cloud cover.

