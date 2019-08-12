What’s the latest with the tropics?

This week’s weather question we take another look at the tropics.

This season has been very quiet with just two named systems, but nobody is complaining about it. A weak El Nino is to blame for the lull.

However, new projections by NOAA and Colorado State indicate that the season is far from over and activity could start to increase as we get into peak season.

NOAA is projecting 10-17 named storms with 5-9 hurricanes and only 2-4 reaching major hurricane status.

Colorado State is projecting 14 named storms with 7 hurricanes and only 2 reaching major hurricane status.