COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Wednesday afternoon the First Alert Weather team traveled to West Point, Georgia to help program weather radios at West Point Active Life Center.

Meteorologist Cody Nickel and weather forecaster Kaylee Barbee showed participants how to set up their radios when they get home, and how to make any changes in the future.

With Troup county experiencing several tornadoes these past few months, including the EF3 that struck West Point, residents wanted to prepare for future severe weather.

Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. If you would like to purchase these radios enter at WRBL.com for a chance to win a pair of FREE T-482 weather radios. You can also purchase them directly here.