Altostratus undulates typically resides at an altitude of 8-20 thousand feet above the surface.

These Altostratus clouds were seen across East Central Alabama and West Central Georgia.

This altostratus undulatus was captured by Micah Messer today.

As a pilot, he knows too well that this would be quite a turbulent flight flying over or into this wavy pattern that looks like the ripples of a pond.

WRBL’s Micah Messer captured this ripple in the sky known as an altostratus undulatus or wavy pattern

Skylar Ingram captured another angle at the CSU Main Campus

https://photolib.noaa.gov/Collections/National-Weather-Service/Other/emodule/627/eitem/17710