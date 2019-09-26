As the South experiences record drought, extra heat and little rain makes more fuel for potential fires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Weeks of dry, hot
weather have plunged the Deep South further into a drought that’s affecting
more than 11 million people and threatening crops across the region.
An assessment released Thursday by the U.S.
Drought Monitor shows arid conditions worsening across a five-state area from
Louisiana to South Carolina.
Conditions are particularly bad in Alabama
and Georgia, where nearly the entire state is too dry. Areas around the suburbs
of Birmingham and Atlanta are particularly hard-hit.
Drought conditions extend into northern
Florida and the southern Great Lakes region. Much of Texas and the Southwest
also are too dry.
Some areas have gone weeks without
substantial rain. Farmers say the dry weather is hurting their crops, and
Alabama has declared a statewide fire alert because of extremely dry weather.