CUSSETA, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald and Meteorologist Cody Nickel visited Chattahoochee County Education Center Wednesday morning to teach weather preparedness to two kindergarten classes.

The students learned about lightning safety and hail to be prepared for summer thunderstorms and what to do when they get caught outside when a storm pops up.

Big shout to our Kindergarten teachers lead by Mrs. Dellasandro and Mrs. Withrow along with their paraprofessionals Ms. Polly Taylor and Ms. Georgeisha Embry.