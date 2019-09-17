Chattahoochee Valley Homeschoolers

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Top Stories
Police searching for missing “mentally diminished” 15-year-old girl
Tuscaloosa police officer dies in officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody
Social media threat involving shooting at Russell Co. Middle School under investigation
Russell County School District: No indication the threat is creditable
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Saints’ Brees has torn ligament in thumb
Top Stories
Warriors on the Water
PrepZone Week 4: Georgia highlights
PrepZone Week 4: Alabama highlights
Athletes Of The Week: Callaway Cavaliers
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
Tragic irony: Coach Pollard worked to save the William Crosses of the world
Top Stories
Walk, vigil among many October observances of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Columbus
2019 Tri-City Latino Festival Kicks Off Saturday
Rozlyn Greene, the 9-year-old Glencoe girl who fought cancer with a smile, dies
CVCC says it’s not too late to start school this fall
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
American Cancer Society’s Boat Poker Run at Lake Harding
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tuscaloosa police officer dies in officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody
Chattahoochee Valley Homeschoolers
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Sep 17, 2019 / 12:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2019 / 12:09 AM EDT
Recent Updates
Walk, vigil among many October observances of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Columbus
Former VP Biden visits Birmingham
The heat continues with slim rain chances
Middle East drone attacks likely to raise gas prices
Suspects, superstars, and sudden splashes: Caught on Camera!
CVCC says it’s not too late to start school this fall
Omega Psi Phi will hold its state meeting in Columbus
Alabama’s Department of Education revamping website
Study: Hearing aids could offer health benefits beyond your ears
Trending Stories
White nationalists hold pro-Trump rally in Dahlonega
10 months later: Loose bricks still a safety concern outside downtown Auburn apartment complex
Alabama police officer shot in Tuscaloosa, suspect in custody
Dog the Bounty Hunter suffers heart emergency, may need surgery
Thousands expected in Georgia for Shrimp & Grits Festival
Don't Miss
Four injured in LaGrange shooting Saturday night
Miss Teal Tiara Conquering Cancer Gala held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center
Census report: South the only region not to see decline in poverty
Trump: ‘I always look orange’ because of energy-efficient light bulbs
Lawmakers want money diverted for border wall returned to military projects
Colleagues recall memories of Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson ahead of retirement
Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in jail
Tweets by wrblnews3