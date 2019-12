Our very own Bob Jeswald was on post for a little turkey(pause) trot... PIE partners supporting Stowers Elementary "Healthy Living Healthy Planet" culminating activities for our heart ❤️ challenge. Mental wellness and, with a mile fun run. Taking care of our bodies and planet too.

"If you don’t take care of your body, where are you going to live." -Unknown Thanks to DENTAC, 1-29, Kinetic, and WRBL all supporting our Stallions on Post...Saddling-up for success.