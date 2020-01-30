Oh Momma! These clouds are Mammatus cumulus and not so crazy after all

Mammatus, meaning “mammary cloud”, is a cellular pattern of pouches hanging underneath the base of a cloud, typically cumulonimbus rain clouds, and these are typically on the back side of strong to severe storms and rather benign, unless you are flying through these on an airplane (It’ll be quite turbulent). Cold air sinking will also form these spectacular clouds. -Photo credit: Meteorologist Nicole Phillips

