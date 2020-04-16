Post Easter storm weakens trees and morning dry front, presents a new hazard for morning travelers

“Hey Bob hey Bob it’s Gina I’m going to send you a picture of a tree that’s found on Wethersfield in Mountain Brook is completely blocking the traffic. I called 911. It’s hard so cars are speeding down here and if they don’t stop going to run into it.” “I was out running hills with Tracy Medina.” “We already ran past the spot and all was fine.” “Then on our way back the tree was down.”-Gina Redondo

You heard the First Alert Weather Team talk about this Monday morning when the straight line winds and tornadoes swept through the region, post winds from a few more dry fronts and surface gradient winds will topple even the smallest trees. It’s always good to stay extra alert on days like this one…

Mountain Brook Subdivision in Columbus, GA

“With >1000 unfiltered severe weather reports on Easter Sunday, it’s the most severe weather reports in a single day (7am – 7 am) since July 1st, 2012. June 29th, 2012 also had over 1000 severe reports during the mid-Atlantic derechos. 2011 had 3 events with >1000 severe reports.” -KATV Meteorologist James Bryant





Check out other historical storm reports from the SPC Here:

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/climo/reports/today.html