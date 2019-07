“Safety Around Water is a YMCA Community-Wide Initiative to keeping children safe in and around the water; Join us as we host a Free Event open to all children!

In partnership with Safe Kids Columbus, Kiwanis Club of Columbus, Whitewater Express, Columbus Fire & EMS, and WRBL our Program will focus on Water Safety.

Through the Generosity of our sponsors we will be able to assess each Swimmers skill and fit those children registered with a US Coast Guard Approved Life jacket! ” -YMCA of Columbus