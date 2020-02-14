SCUD cloud spotted and there’s an explanation for all this weather phenomenon

We all remember where we were on March 3rd, 2019. Many of us escaped the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Beauregard, unfortunately 23 people still lost their lives. Through no fault of their own, their homes did not provide the protection needed to withstand the storm. Today in a News 3 Special Report, Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald presents an affordable option that has saved lives when tornadoes strike.

Many of the Lee County tornado survivors could only hunker down in their homes, praying the storm would not take their lives. Their only shelter? An inside wall or a hallway.