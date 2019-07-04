Staying safe and avoiding heat illnesses this July 4

Every summer, it’s important to beat the heat. On our first Weather Wise segment, Dr. Hunter Champion from South Eastern Cardiology came on the show to talk about good tips for having fun in the sun.

This July 4, some things to keep in mind is to make sure not to get overexerted, and make sure to stay cool and stay hydrated.

Listen to your body, when it’s hot, it’s okay to take a break sooner, kick back in the shade, and take things outside in smaller doses.

