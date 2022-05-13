FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Nearly 500 K-through 5th grade students enjoyed the outdoors and indoor activities for field day 2022.

Our PIE partners at Freddie Stowers Elementary were involved in 8 different activities including, hula hoops, scavenger hunts, arts, and crafts, and so much more.

The students and faculty had plenty of support from the PTO, DENTAC, and WRBL. Our Kinetic Credit Union and The 1-29 also added support for various activities on this Friday afternoon.

Overall, the kids worked up a healthy sweat and appetite throughout the afternoon And the weather cooperated, just fine.