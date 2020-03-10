The science behind Doppler effect at Harris County Carver Middle School

What a great day to talk about The Doppler effect! The basic fundamentals have been discussed with all our eighth grade students at Harris County Carver Middle School. And these students were prepared when I sited examples in our field of meteorology, they answered correctly. Great job!

The Doppler effect is observed whenever the source of waves is moving with respect to an observer. So before my arrival these students already have learned these principles.

The Doppler effect can be observed for any type of wave – water wave, sound wave, light wave. And you may have guessed…Today’s topic was tied it into how Doppler effect is used with our radar. Also, it is used to save lives and how the First Alert Weather team and the meteorology field uses this in many industries.