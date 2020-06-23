Tracking more storms here and a waterspout afar

The main focus of this forecast is the cool front and area of low pressure draped across northeast Texas and Tennessee. We are caught into a west to east air pattern being driven by the energy along this front. It continues to send wave after wave and today we’ve been seeing most of the thunderstorm complexes with elevation form towards Barbour County, Alabama and Clay County, Georgia farther south. In all other locations it has been quick pop-up thunderstorms with brief heavy rainfall.

Tonight through Wednesday overnight we need to watch northwest Alabama for a possible nocturnal (active overnight storms) line of storms. Most of these are below severe limits, with the exception of the severe storm that popped up earlier today. Now through Thursday rain coverage across east central Alabama and west central Georgia will have the best chances for rainfall.

Once this energy from the cool front washes out, the energy will be limited to more isolated afternoon storms this Friday and sporadic this weekend and back to the lower 90s for highs and upper 60s and lower 70s in the overnight.